Watch: Minnesota United open 2025 training camp

After losing in the Western Conference semifinals in late November to eventual champion Los Angeles Galaxy, Minnesota United is hoping to make it further in 2025.

United opened training camp on Monday in Blaine at the National Sports Center, and KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with coach Eric Ramsay, midfielder Wil Trapp, and rookie defender Kipp Keller***

After this week in Blaine, United will continue training in Santa Barbara, CA beginning on Saturday.

Minnesota kicks off its ninth season in MLS on the road against Los Angeles FC on February 22nd before coming home to host Eastern Conference opponent CF Montréal on March 1st for the 2025 home opener at Allianz Field in St. Paul.