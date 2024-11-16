Watch: Maple Grove football stays unbeaten by topping Shakopee in 6A semifinals

In the first 25 seconds of the Class 6A semifinal between Maple Grove and Shakopee, each team scored dazzling touchdowns and gave a prelude to a dandy heavyweight battle between teams that were equal parts athleticism and physicality. Maple Grove senior running back Chuck Langama scored on a 22-yard run with just 11 seconds elapsed, and 14 seconds later, Shakopee senior returner Emmanuel Taye took the ensuing kickoff and blazed down the far sideline for a 99-yard touchdown return.

It was a stunning way to start the big-school semifinal on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. Key plays and aggressive physical play ensued. It was clear, though, that Shakopee wasn’t intimidated by Maple Grove, the favorite to repeat as the Class AAAAAA champion.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights of Maple Grove’s win over Shakopee***

Eventually, Maple Grove would find ways to cope with Shakopee’s physicality and pulled away with a 26-14 victory. The Crimson (12-0) advance to the Prep Bowl Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 22 against Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Maple Grove defeated Minnetonka 31-21 in the regular-season finale. Next season, Maple Grove is moving to the Lake Conference to join Minnetonka and others in that football power conference.

Shakopee (10-2) had legitimate upset hopes and took a 14-13 lead with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter behind a 1-yard touchdown run from senior running back TJ Clark. It was short lived.

Just more than a minute later, Langama scored on a 40-yard run down the left sideline to give the Crimson a 19-14 lead. Instead of permitting the Sabers to respond, Maple Grove flexed its muscles on defense and Shakopee could not muster another threat. Lanagama put a punctuation on Maple Grove’s last second-half surge with a 43-yard run with 7:09 left in regulation.

Langama finished with 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Patrick Wright chipped in 75 yards.

Clark paced Shakopee with 64 yards rushing.

Courtesy: State High School League