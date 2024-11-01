Watch: Left tackle Cam Robinson excited to join Vikings

Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson practiced with his new team for the first time on Thursday. Now, the question is this: Will he play on Sunday vs. the Colts? He acknowledged to reporters, including KSTP Sports, that he doesn’t know yet. One guess is that he will get an opportunity to play this week.

***Click the video box above to watch Robinson meet with reporters after practice Thursday***

Robinson, a former Jaguar, joined the Vikings in a trade earlier this week.

The deal, which was announced by the Vikings on Wednesday, was pending completion of a physical exam. The Vikings will send the Jaguars a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, and the Jaguars also will trade a conditional seventh-rounder in 2026 that can go away based on playing time. Robinson is a free agent after the season.

Robinson, who has spent his entire career with the Jaguars since being drafted 34th overall in the second round in 2017 out of Alabama, will give the Vikings (5-2) another option for replacing Darrisaw after he tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee last Thursday’s loss at the L.A. Rams. Robinson has made 91 career starts.

Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol last week but did not start against Green Bay, with the Jaguars trying to get an extended look at backup Walker Little, their second-round draft pick in 2021 who is in the final year of his contract.

Robinson gets to play back in Jacksonville on Nov. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report