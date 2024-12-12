Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell talks upcoming Bears game, impact of left tackle Robinson

At his Wednesday press conference in Eagan, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the upcoming conference matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings host the Bears on 5-Eyewitness News Monday night. Our coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

O’Connell also talked about the job new left tackle Cam Robinson has done in place of the injured Christian Darrisaw, among many topics.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s news conference from Wed. Dec. 11th***

The Vikings are on a six-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.

The victory further validated their decision to let Kirk Cousins leave in free agency for a cheaper replacement. Sam Darnold has thrived in the offense under coach Kevin O’Connell with a deep group of receivers led by Justin Jefferson.

Factoring in a productive defense, the Vikings should be a tough team to outscore in the playoffs.

Darnold had five touchdown passes against the Falcons. Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for 15 catches, 265 yards and five scores to help the Vikings improve to 11-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this story