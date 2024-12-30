Watch: Kevin O’Connell, Sam Darnold react to Vikings home win over rival Green Bay

Sam Darnold added another exploit to his career-altering season, passing for a personal-best 377 yards and three touchdowns as the Minnesota Vikings hung on to beat the Green Bay Packers 27-25 for their ninth consecutive victory.

The Vikings are 14-2. They set up a final-week showdown in Detroit for both the division title and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs in the NFC.

***Click the video box above to watch Darnold and Kevin O’Connell review the win over the Packers***

With the score too close for comfort and the Packers holding all their timeouts before the two-minute warning, O’Connell didn’t hesitate to trust Darnold to win it.

Darnold ran bootlegs for completions for two vital first downs, one to fullback C.J. Ham and one on third-and-2 that Akers snagged just before it hit the turf to force the Packers to use their final timeout. On the play before that, Darnold hit Justin Jefferson in tight coverage for 9 yards on another rollout.

“We can be aggressive, but he’s still going to be a great decision-maker,” O’Connell said. “He’s playing quarterback at a very, very high level.”

Darnold went 33 for 43 with one interception as the Vikings ran 70 plays for 441 yards, their second-highest total of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this story