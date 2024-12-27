Watch: Interviews from Vikings open locker room Thursday ahead of pivotal game vs. Packers

The Vikings are 13-2. They get the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a first-round bye in the playoffs if they win their last two games. That mission starts Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium vs. Green Bay.

KSTP Sports spoke with LBs Ivan Pace Jr., Jonathan Greenard, and Dallas Turner, OL Dalton Risner, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, and safeties Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus in the locker room on Thursday.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations in the Vikings locker room Dec. 26th***

If the Vikings lose to the Packers, the Lions will clinch the NFC North with a win Monday and the Vikings would open the playoffs on the road as the No. 5 seed at best.

Even if the Lions were to lose at San Francisco on Monday night, the Vikings would need to win at Detroit on Jan. 5 to take the division title.

The Vikings have an 8-game winning streak, yet as of Thursday afternoon, were a 1.5 point underdog vs. Green Bay.

The Vikings are expected to get back Smith (foot) and DL Jalen Redmond (concussion-like symptoms). Both were full participants in practice on Thursday.

In addition, Pace Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant. The Vikings would have to make a roster move and activate him off injured reserve before he could play vs. the Packers. But he told us he’s feeling good. He’s been out four games.