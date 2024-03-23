Watch highlights from Gophers football spring practice

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers football team started spring practice this week, Saturday’s practice had portions open to the media.

Quarterback Max Brosmer transferred to Minnesota from New Hampshire and is the projected starting quarterback for the Gophers this season.

***Click the video box above to watch video from practice and hear comments from Brosmer and Quinn Carroll***

The Gophers opened spring practice on March 21. The Gophers will have two open practices – one for members of Dinkytown Athletes and one for the general public – this spring. Minnesota will once again hold a public fan event around training camp in the fall prior to the 2024 season. The details of this family-friendly event in the fall will be announced later.

(University of Minnesota Athletics Department contributed information to this article)