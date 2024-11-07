Watch: Gophers Volleyball looks to continue hot streak against new Big Ten opponents

The Minnesota Gophers volleyball team has won seven of their last eight matches and returns home this weekend to take on Big Ten newcomers Washington and No. 12 Oregon. It’s head coach Keegan Cook’s first time playing Washington, his former program.

The Gophers play the Huskies on Thursday night at Maturi Pavilion, the Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

***Click the video box on this page to see KSTP Sports’ interviews with Gophers head volleyball coach Keegan Cook and Gophers players Lydia Grote and Zeynep Palabiyik***

The Gophers are 9-3 in the Big Ten, tied for 4th place. Wisconsin, Penn State, and Nebraska are ahead of them.