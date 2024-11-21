Watch: Gophers seniors reflect on careers in lead up to senior day game against No. 4 Penn State

Coming off their second bye week of the season, the Gophers football team has a tall task this Saturday as No. 4 Penn State come to Huntington Bank Stadium.

Saturday’s game marks Senior Day. At this week’s player press conference, several seniors reflected on their careers at Minnesota and discussed the upcoming challenge of the Nittany Lions.

**Click the video box on this page to watch the full press conference with quarterback Max Brosmer, defensive lineman Danny Striggow and offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery***