Watch: Gophers men’s hockey looking to keep momentum going after two wins in Madison
The Gophers men’s hockey team won two games on the road over the weekend against the Wisconsin Badgers, including 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. The team now looks ahead to two games against Bemidji State.
***Click the video box above to watch the weekly press conference with head coach Bob Motzko and forward Mason Nevers***
The 9-1 Gophers take part in a home-and-home with Bemidji State. Puck drop at Mariucci is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the game in Bemidji set to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud was named the Big Ten Men’s Hockey First Star of the Week for the on Tuesday. He had four points in the two wins at Wisconsin.