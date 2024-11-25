Watch: Gophers DL Logan-Redding announces return for 2025, Carroll, Brosmer to play in bowl game

Once Gophers starting defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding didn’t walk Saturday on Senior Day, the thought was he’d be back for his last year of eligibility. Well, Monday, he confirmed that means he’ll be back for his 6th season at Minnesota in 2025. He has 26 tackles in 11 starts this season.

Also Monday, quarterback Max Brosmer and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll said that they’ll play in the to-be-determined bowl game. Some players head off early to pursue a pro career and begin training for that. But Brosmer and Carroll will hold off on that until after the bowl game.

***Click the video box above to watch Brosmer, Carroll, and Logan-Redding meet with reporters Nov. 25th***

The Gophers have a chance on Friday to regain Paul Bunyan’s Axe and knock Wisconsin from becoming bowl-eligible.

Wisconsin won last year’s matchup, 28-14.

The Badgers need one more win to clinch bowl-eligibility for the 23rd straight season. The Badgers (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) face the Gophers in the final regular season game at 11 a.m. Friday in Madison.

The Badgers have lost four straight games for the first time since 2008.