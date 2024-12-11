Watch: Girls High School Hockey: No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park rolls over Anoka

The No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park girls hockey team dominated Anoka, 7-0, at home Tuesday night as their undefeated season continues. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights***

The Cougars are now 9-0-0 and kept rolling against the Tornadoes.

St. Thomas commit Teagan Kulenkamp kicked off the scoring by dangling past Anoka goalie Lauren Lafferty.

Annabelle Buccicone doubled Centennial’s lead with a top shelf strike to the near post on a power play.

Early in the second period, Katie Ball perfectly placed the puck into the top left corner making it 3-0 Cougars.

The floodgates opened in the third period as Centennial tacked on 4 more goals. Kulenkamp finished with four goals, including a third period hat trick.

Ella Perreault capped off a commanding victory knocking home the ‘extra point’ on the 7-0 win.

Centennial is back in action on Saturday against Maple Grove. This will be the second time the two teams face off, as the Cougars took the season opener 4-2 over the Crimson.