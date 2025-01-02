Watch: Former Vikings LB and Twin Cities Live host Ben Leber previews Sunday’s game at Detroit

Former Vikings linebacker and current Twin Cities Live host and Vikings radio analyst Ben Leber shared his thoughts about Sunday’s game in Detroit.

The winner Sunday night takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The loser becomes the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round. The Lions hold the tiebreaker if the teams enter with identical records and play to a tie.

***Click the video box above to watch Ben Leber’s thoughts on Vikings-Lions***

Leber played for the San Diego Chargers (’02-’05), Minnesota Vikings (’06-’10), and St. Louis Rams (2011).

He currently is a host on Twin Cities Live on KSTP-TV weekdays at 3 p.m. and also helps the Vikings radio broadcasts.