Watch: First look at brand new Gophers Gymnastics Performance Center

The Gophers gymnastics team got its first look at their new training facility this morning in Athlete’s Village on the University of Minnesota campus.

Construction on the $15.5 million dollar project began in March of last year and was officially completed this week.

The Gophers gymnastics team is in action this Saturday Maturi Pavilion. They take on Penn State