WATCH: Correa, Lewis, Santana, Lopez, Baldelli discuss Twins 24-hit, 17-run outburst vs Rockies

The Twins bats exploded for 24-hits in a 17-9 blowout win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Target Field securing their first series win in their last three.

Click the video box on this page to watch postgame locker room chats with Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, Carlos Santana, Pablo Lopez and Rocco Baldelli

The last time the Twins had as many as 24-hits in a game was June 2017.

Carlos Correa had the first five-hit game of his career, Royce Lewis hit his fourth homerun in the eight games since his return from injury and eight Twins players had multiple hits.

The Twins look ahead to a four-game series against the Oakland A’s who have the fourth-worst win percentage in MLB, second-worst in the American League.