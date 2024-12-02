Watch: Coach O’Connell recaps Sunday’s win over Cardinals, touts Darnold’s hot streak

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke with reporters Monday after another close win Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

O’Connell praised the play of quarterback Sam Darnold, reiterated his trust in running back Aaron Jones and highlighted rookie DL Jalen Redmond’s performance.

O’Connell noted that TE Josh Oliver is targeting a return this week after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Darnold’s second touchdown pass of the second half went to Jones for Minnesota’s first lead with 1:13 left on Sunday, and the Vikings rallied from 13 points down to beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-22 for their fifth straight victory.

The Cardinals kept the Vikings out of the end zone until Darnold hit Johnny Mundt with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter. Kyler Murray threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter to spoil a strong start by the Cardinals. The Cardinals are 6-6 and one game behind NFC West-leading Seattle. The Vikings are 10-2 and one game behind NFC North-leading Detroit.

The Vikings host Atlanta this upcoming Sunday at noon.