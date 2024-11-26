Watch: After two more road wins, Gophers men’s hockey looks forward to six straight home games

The No. 3 ranked Gophers men’s hockey team has played at home just four times this season. Beginning this weekend, all six of their games before the midseason break will be played at home at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Speaking to KSTP Sports on Tuesday, head coach Bob Motzko discussed his team’s play at this point in the season. Captain and forward Jimmy Snuggerud and defenseman Luke Mittelstadt also spoke.

***Click the video box above to watch head coach Bob Motzko, forward and captain Jimmy Snuggerud and defenseman Luke Mittelstadt meet with reporters Nov. 26th***

The Gophers swept Notre Dame in South Bend last weekend.

Minnesota (12-2-0 overall, 6-0-0 B1G) saw a two-goal lead slip away in the second period before scoring twice in the third on Saturday to remain perfect in Big Ten Conference games, handing the Fighting Irish (5-9-0 overall, 1-7-0 B1G) their sixth-consecutive loss.