Watch: 1-on-1 with Lynx coach and president Cheryl Reeve looking ahead to Game 3 vs. New York

The Lynx have homecourt advantage in the WNBA Finals, needing wins at Target Center Wednesday and Friday to win their 5th title.

Wednesday’s Game 3 is a 7 p.m. start.

With Sunday’s win in Game 2, New York avoided going down 0-2 and having to pull off a historic comeback. All 20 teams that had been down 0-2 in the best-of-five Finals had lost the series.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Lynx coach and president Cheryl Reeve, via Zoom, on Monday. They reviewed Games 1 and 2, and looked ahead to what will be a rockin’ atmosphere on Wednesday.

New York star center Breanna Stewart wasn’t going to let history repeat itself on Sunday.

With the Lynx making another fourth quarter run, the two-time league MVP refused to let the New York Liberty lose again.

Stewart scored 21 points and had a WNBA Finals record seven steals to help the Liberty beat the Lynx 80-66 in Game 2.

Just like Game 1, New York built a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see it evaporate. This time they didn’t completely collapse, holding on to even the series 1-1.

“The moment the game ended Thursday night I was looking forward to Sunday to change things, change the narrative a little bit,” Stewart said. “Be the same I was and be obviously better.”

Minnesota was down nine early in the fourth before getting within 68-66 on Courtney Williams’ layup with 3:40 left in the game. Those were the last points Minnesota would score. New York finished the game on a 12-0 run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report