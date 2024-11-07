Wary of taking an archrival lightly, Gopher men’s hockey set to visit Wisconsin

This weekend, Gopher men’s hockey team heads to Wisconsin, who come into the series with a 2-6 record. That said, don’t expect Bob Motzko’s team to take their archrivals lightly.

Click the video box on this page to watch the weekly press availability with Gopher hockey including players Leo Gruba and Mike Koster, along with head coach Bob Motzko

“They’re way better than their record shows and they’re smart enough to know it,” Motzko said. “Don’t anybody feel sorry for (Wisconsin coach) Mike Hastings right now. He has enough wins in his life. He’ll get that ship going in a good direction. The record’s not indicative.”

After earning just one point in a season-opening series against Lindenwood, a relative newcomer to Division I hockey, Wisconsin lost five straight – three by a single goal, two coming in overtime – before earning a split at Notre Dame last Saturday night.

Meanwhile the 3rd-ranked Gophers have opened the season on a tear winning eight of nine so far. The only blemish on an otherwise perfect record is an overtime loss to Nebraska-Omaha.