State Girls Hockey: Warroad advances to another Class A title game after semifinal win over top seed Holy Angels

Hopes of a three-peat are very much alive for the Warroad girls hockey team.

The Warriors, the No. 4 seed in the Class A field, took another step toward a potential third consecutive state championship with a riveting 3-2 victory over top-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Warriors (21-8-0), a four-time state champion and five-time runner-up, faces tournament rookie Dodge County in the Class A title game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

In the first period, Warroad owned a 19-7 lead in shots but was not able to break a scoreless draw until the closing seconds of the period when Kaiya Sandy scored at 16:44 with an assist from Maddie Skogman. The Warriors started the play with a shot from the point that was followed by scramble in front of the net that finished with Sandy converting the goal on a rebound. This was Sandy’s second goal of the tournament.

Holy Angels tied the game at 7:11 of the second period with an even strength goal by Isabelle LaMere with a solo assist from Emilie Anderson. This was LaMere’s fourth goal of the state tournament.

The Warriors regained the lead late in the second period with a goal at 15:44 by Jaylie French, which included assists from Kaylee Kalbrener and Reagan Haley.

In the third period, the Stars knotted the scored at 2-2 at 6:42 with a goal by Maysn Mullen. The assist was credited to Harper Poehling, who provided Mullen with a perfect centering pass from the boards to the right of the net.

Warroad regained the lead 31 seconds later with Taylor Reese’s second goal of the tournament at 7:13. Reese converted a rebound off the back board on a shot initially taken by teammate Vivienne Marcowka, who was credited with the single assist.

In the closing minute of play, Holy Angels pulled its goalie but the Warriors were able to offset the extra attacker and hang on for the 3-2 win.

Warroad led the game in shots at 38-26 with both teams going 0-of-2 on the power play. Payton Rolli was Warroad’s goalie of record with 26 saves, while Zoe Rimstad had 35 saves for Holy Angels .