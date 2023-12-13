Vikings WR Jefferson tells young fan, “Yes sir” when asked if he’ll play Saturday in Cincinnati

The Vikings partnered with the Salvation Army and a Mother’s Love to provide a few local families with holiday gifts and memories that will last a lifetime.

Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn hosted the shopping event at Target in Roseville that saw a lot of laughs, even more smiles, and a virtual appearance by Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Jefferson was also asked if he would be playing on Saturday to which he responded, “Yes sir!”

***Click the video box above to watch the interview with Osborn and Jefferson***

Jefferson confirmed his plans to play on Wednesday in the Vikings locker room. But kudos to the future reporter who got the scoop on Tuesday night.