Vikings WR Jefferson tells young fan, “Yes sir” when asked if he’ll play Saturday in Cincinnati
The Vikings partnered with the Salvation Army and a Mother’s Love to provide a few local families with holiday gifts and memories that will last a lifetime.
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn hosted the shopping event at Target in Roseville that saw a lot of laughs, even more smiles, and a virtual appearance by Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Jefferson was also asked if he would be playing on Saturday to which he responded, “Yes sir!”
Jefferson confirmed his plans to play on Wednesday in the Vikings locker room. But kudos to the future reporter who got the scoop on Tuesday night.