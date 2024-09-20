Vikings WR Jefferson declares that he’ll play Sunday vs. Texans

Asked Thursday whether he will play against the Texans Sunday, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said: “Oh yeah, for sure.”

He was knocked out of last Sunday’s win over the 49ers with a right quadriceps contusion.

Jefferson was officially limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The Vikings will be down at least one key player. Rookie pass rusher Dallas Turner told our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that he’ll miss Sunday’s game after hurting his knee vs. the 49ers. He is very hopeful of being back for the Week 4 matchup vs. Green Bay.

In addition, wide receiver Jordan Addison missed practice again on Thursday with an ankle injury and signs point to him missing his second consecutive game.