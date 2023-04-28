Vikings welcome 1st round draft pick Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell welcomed 1st round draft pick Jordan Addison to the Vikings Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on Friday afternoon.

“It was crazy because this was my last 30-day visit. The last time I was on a visit, I was here, and they told me if I’m on that board they’re going to grab me. Once Minnesota came up, I just kept checking my phone. The last two minutes came down, and they called me. Just excited for that.” Addison said.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, the speedy and polished Addison transferred to USC for his final college season.

***Click the video box above to watch Jordan Addison meet with reporters***