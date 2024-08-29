Vikings waive Hall, sign Brett Rypien to QB3 position

The Vikings will be keeping three quarterbacks as they head into the regular season but have decided to make a switch with one of their players.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings announced they would be waiving second-year pro Jaren Hall in favor of signing veteran quarterback Brett Rypien.

The Vikings said Rypien will take over Hall’s position in the third quarterback slot.

His move to the Vikings marks Rypien’s sixth NFL season featuring stints with the Broncos (2019-22), the Rams (2022), the Seahawks and Jets (2023) and the Bears in the 2024 offseason.

The Boise State alum was an undrafted signee to the Broncos after finishing his collegiate career as the Mountain West’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions and 300-yard passing games.

So far in his professional career, Rypien has played in ten NFL games, starting in four matchups.

In the preseason, Rypien had a 70.6% completion rate for the Bears, completing 24 passes on 34 attempts for 335 yards and three touchdowns.

Hall was waived by the Vikings front office a little over a year after Minnesota selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. During his time with the organization, Hall made two starts for Minnesota as a rookie. He opened at Atlanta but left the game early after suffering a concussion. Hall also started against Green Bay in Week 17.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

His most recent outing was as the starting quarterback for the Vikings in a preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.