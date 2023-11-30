Vikings vs. Bengals set for Saturday, Dec. 16

The Minnesota Vikings will play a Saturday game against Cincinnati next month.

The NFL announced its Week 15 scheduling on Thursday. Games that weekend had been listed as “to be determined.”

Minnesota will travel to face the Bengals at noon on Dec. 16 in what will be the first game of a tripleheader on NFL Network that day. It will be followed by Steelers vs. Colts and Broncos vs. Lions.

The Vikings are on a bye this week but then will play at Las Vegas on Dec. 10 before traveling to Cincinnati for that Saturday game.

The team will then finish the season with home games against Detroit and Green Bay before facing Detroit one more time on Jan. 7. That final game’s time is also still not set.

The Vikings are 7-7 all-time against Cincinnati but 20-10 all-time in Saturday games.