Vikings visit veterans at Minneapolis VA Medical Center

Minnesota Vikings Dalton Risner, Harrison Phillips, Andre Carter II, Greg Joseph, and Patrick Jones II visited with veterans at the VA Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning. KSTP Sports was there.

The event raised the spirts and put smiles on the faces of players and veterans alike, and saw Risner, Phillips, and Carter II share personal stories about veterans in their lives. In the case of Carter II, he’s an Army graduate.

***Click the video box above to watch footage from the event and interviews with linebacker Andre Carter II and veteran Curtis Connaughty***

Veterans Day is Saturday.