Vikings Training Camp: Kevin O’Connell discusses QBs, Griffin updates injury

Tuesday at Vikings training camp saw sweltering heat, a visit from Governor Tim Walz and all eyes continuing to be squarely focused on the Vikings quarterbacks.

Click the video box on this page to watch Kevin O’Connell’s press conference Tuesday at training camp where he discusses his quarterbacks, as well as KSTP Sports’ Joe Schmit chatting with cornerback Shaq Griffin

Both veteran Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy each had moments to shine in 7-on-7 and red zone drills.

Before the afternoon session, Kevin O’Connell praised both quarterbacks’ progression as they continue progress on their respective first seasons as Vikings.

McCarthy had a strong session Tuesday. O’Connell said he expects the rookie will see increased time with the first-string offense as camp progresses.