Vikings Training Camp, Day 15: TE Hockenson battling ear infection and OL Ingram evaluates play vs. Seattle

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has not been doing any team or contact work because of an ear infection that has affected his equilibrium, he told KSTP Sports on Monday.

While unsure if he’ll participate Wednesday and Thursday during the joint practices with Tennessee, Hockenson noted that things are “starting to get cleared up.” Hockenson participated in Monday’s walk-through session.

KSTP Sports spoke with Hockenson, OL Ed Ingram, WR KJ Osborn, and S Lewis Cine after Monday’s walk-through.

The Vikings are off on Tuesday before the Titans joint practices. The Vikings then host Tennessee in a preseason game on Saturday.