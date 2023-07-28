Vikings cornerbacks embracing competition during training camp

nbsp;

Free agent addition Byron Murphy Jr. is a lock to be one of the Vikings starting cornerbacks. After that, it’s a battle, and in nickel, Murphy Jr. can move inside. So, then who are the two outside corners?

KSTP Sports spoke with three of the players in the mix for playing time: Joejuan Williams, Andrew Booth Jr., and rookie Mekhi Blackmon.

Note: Akayleb Evans has been getting first team reps with Williams when Murphy Jr. has moved inside. Booth Jr. and Blackmon, albeit early in camp, have run with the second team.

Training camp practice No. 3 is Friday afternoon, the last one before fans will be attendance. The Vikings will practice in front of spectators on Saturday, then again on Monday when the full pads come on.