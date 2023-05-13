Vikings trade Za’Darius Smith to Cleveland

The Vikings are trading edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and two late-round future draft picks to Cleveland in exchange for two future fifth-round draft picks. The initial reports came from the NFL Network.

The Associated Press also confirmed the deal with a person familiar with the situation.

The Vikings receive Cleveland’s 5th-round picks in both 2024 and 2025. Cleveland gets Smith along with the Vikings 6th and 7th-round picks in 2025.

Smith had been giving strong indications he would not return to the Vikings for a second season in Minnesota.

I just want to say “Thank you!” to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience! Thank you to all of my Teammates, Coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization! 💜 pic.twitter.com/LAVAy5jptS — Za'Darius Smith (@zadariussmith) March 9, 2023

Moving Smith seemed even more inevitable when the Vikings signed edge rusher Marcus Davenport before the draft.

Smith had 10 sacks in 2022, his only season as a Viking, but much of his production came in the first half of the season.

He joined the Vikings on a deal that initially included a $5-million guarantee for 2023 and ran through 2024. But that deal was re-worked to guarantee him $11.75-million for 2023.

Smith will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Smith’s guaranteed money comes off Vikings already-strapped salary cap as they face potential contract extensions for receiver Justin Jefferson and edge rusher Danielle Hunter.