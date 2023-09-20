Vikings trade for RB Cam Akers, swapping 2026 draft picks with the Rams

The Minnesota Vikings have struck a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire running back Cam Akers.

The Vikings and Rams are also swapping late-round draft picks in 2026 as part of the deal.

Cam Akers played with the Rams for the previous three seasons and has only appeared in one of their two games this season, scoring one touchdown.

The Florida State alumni was a part of the Rams team that won the Super Bowl in 2022 when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Akers joins a running back room with the Vikings that includes Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Myles Gaskin.

The Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 12 p.m. on Sunday.