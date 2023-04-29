Vikings trade down in 3rd round and select cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

The Minnesota Vikings traded down from pick 87 to pick 102 in the third round and took USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon with their only pick on day two of the NFL Draft.

The trade with the San Francisco 49ers netted the Vikings an extra 5th round pick and a 7th round pick on Saturday’s final day of the draft.

Blackmon made 66 tackles and had three interceptions last season for the Trojans. He was teammates with the Vikings 1st round pick Jordan Addison at Southern Cal.