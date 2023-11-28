Vikings to officially activate Jefferson on Tuesday

On the heels of a two-game losing streak, the Minnesota Vikings will get a chance to catch their breath with a bye week. When they return, they’ll have a big addition.

Tuesday, the Vikings said they’ll officially activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring strain on Oct. 8.

He’s missed the team’s past seven games, and while the Vikings managed without him for the first five weeks, the offense has struggled much more in the club’s two recent losses.

Jefferson’s return should provide a huge boost to the unit when they head to Las Vegas on Dec. 10. It’ll also be important, with the Vikings now just a half-game ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North, and still three back of Detroit.