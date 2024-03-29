Vikings to host draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium

The NFL Draft is just four weeks away and the Minnesota Vikings will again throw a big party for fans.

The club’s official draft party will be held on April 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Aside from the actual draft, fans will be able to take part in a variety of experiences, including photo stations, locker room tours and other fan events. Plus, there will be live music, games, a raffle and chances to win prizes, the Vikings say.

Concessions will also be available throughout the night, and a garage sale of limited memorabilia will be held to benefit the team’s foundation.

Tickets cost $15 and are available online starting Tuesday, but season ticket members can claim two free admission tickets starting on Monday.