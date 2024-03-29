Vikings to host draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium

Josh Skluzacek KSTP
U.S. Bank Stadium (KSTP).

The NFL Draft is just four weeks away and the Minnesota Vikings will again throw a big party for fans.

The club’s official draft party will be held on April 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Aside from the actual draft, fans will be able to take part in a variety of experiences, including photo stations, locker room tours and other fan events. Plus, there will be live music, games, a raffle and chances to win prizes, the Vikings say.

Concessions will also be available throughout the night, and a garage sale of limited memorabilia will be held to benefit the team’s foundation.

Tickets cost $15 and are available online starting Tuesday, but season ticket members can claim two free admission tickets starting on Monday.