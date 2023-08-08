Vikings to honor Hall of Famer Bud Grant with commemorative patch and helmet sticker

nbsp;

The Vikings will wear their throwback uniform with a “Bud” signature patch for the home opener Sept. 10 vs. Tampa, plus a helmet sticker of the signature for the remainder of the season.

President and owner Mark Wilf announced the plans during a media session Tuesday afternoon in Eagan.

Wilf also touched on his expectations for the 2023 season and was asked where talks stand on extending the contract of WR Justin Jefferson.

Grant passed away in March at the age of 95.

Grant was Minnesota’s head coach from 1967-1983, plus the 1985 season. He compiled a career record of 168-108-5, leading the Vikings to 11 division titles and four Super Bowl appearances.

Prior to his time with the Vikings, he was a three-sport standout at the University of Minnesota and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL and the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA. After stints with both teams, he went to the Canadian Football League and played four seasons with Winnipeg before taking over as the team’s coach and leading them to six Grey Cup games and four titles in 10 seasons.

He was the first person to be inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.