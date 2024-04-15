Vikings TE Hockenson provides injury update after January knee surgery

Vikings TE TJ Hockenson isn’t ready to provide a timeline for return to game action, but said that rehab is going well. He suffered a season-ending right ACL and MCL injury in the late December loss vs. the Lions. Surgery then took place in late January to repair his right ACL after allowing the MCL to heal.

When asked if playing in Week 1 in September is realistic, Hockenson said, “Anything is possible.” But realistically speaking, returning in less than nine months from the surgery date seems like a long-shot. Nonetheless, Hockenson is very much expected to play in 2024.

Monday is the start of the Vikings’ offseason program, which is voluntary.

Hockenson had a lot to say about the hit Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph put on him to injure his knee. He was outspoken about how the NFL rules incentivize players to hit low rather than high.

“I would’ve much rather gone down with a concussion for two weeks than have to deal with this for nine months,” Hockenson said.