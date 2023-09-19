Vikings, Wolves combine to deliver nutrition and literacy to kids in N. Mpls

Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, Timberwolves center Naz Reid and Timberwolves rookie forward Leonard Miller were at the KIPP/North Star School in North Minneapolis Tuesday offering messages about nutrition and literacy to kids.

Click the video box on this page to see Harrison Phillips, Naz Reid and Leonard Miller discuss their appearance and the importance of their message – as well as Phillips discussing the Vikings newly-signed OL Dalton Risner, Reid’s excitement for the upcoming Wolves season, and Miller’s potential adjustment from playing in the G-League to the NBA

The players helped kids pick out books and enjoy healthy snacks provided by the Vikings and Timberwolves respective community outreach programs in conjunction with Xcel Energy.

Harrison Phillips offers a message about nutrition at The Vikings Table Naz Reid helps kids select a book to take home from the Timberwolves Education Station Leonard Miller gives kids book bags at the Timberwolves Education Station Kids at the KIPP / North Star School in North Minneapolis pose for a photo with Harrison Phillips, Naz Reid and Leonard Miller

According to the teams, the event brought the Minnesota Timberwolves Education Station and the Vikings Table Food Truck, both powered by Xcel Energy, together to promote nutrition and literacy while helping to create long lasting memories for the youth of the Twin Cities.

The Timberwolves Education Station is a traveling bookmobile that visits communities throughout the Twin Cities providing access to free books for children in need.

The Vikings Table is a food truck program with the mission of serving healthy meals and nutrition education to youth across the Twin Cities.