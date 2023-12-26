Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson out with season-ending injury

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday tight end T.J. Hockenson would miss the remainder of the season after being injured Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Hockenson suffered a “season-ending ACL and MCL injury,” according to the team.

Hockenson left Sunday’s game during the third quarter after hurting his knee on a catch. He went to the medical tent and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s looking forward to Hockenson returning next season.