Vikings interviews previewing game vs. Tampa with S Metellus, CB Blackmon, LB Davenport, and OL Ingram

Watch conversations from the Vikings locker room with rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon, S Josh Metellus, LB Marcus Davenport, and OL Ed Ingram.

The Vikings open the 2023 season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium at noon vs. Tampa.

The Vikings will wear patches and helmet stickers to honor Hall of Famer Bud Grant on Sunday.

The only Vikings injury right now is LB Troy Dye (elbow), but head coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday that Dye should be good to go by Sunday.