Vikings take part in annual Toys for Tots shopping event

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and other Vikings players took part in their Toys for Tots annual shopping event to benefit families in need. Scheels in Eden Prairie was the host.

Hockenson took time during the busy event to talk about the importance of Toys for Tots, what it means to him personally to take part in this event, and his thoughts on Josh Dobbs as quarterback.

The 6-6 Vikings play at the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.