Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson after OTA workout: ‘I hope to be here a long time’

nbsp;

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He was among many veterans on the field this week with Organized Team Activities underway. Among no-shows on Tuesday for this voluntary portion of the off-season: RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, LB Danielle Hunter, LB Jordan Hicks, and S Harrison Smith.

Following the team’s workout on Tuesday, Hockenson was asked how contract extension negotiations are going: “This is the place obviously I want to be. I hope to be here for a long time. On the same hand, it’s a business and everything needs to workout.”

***Click the video box above to watch Hockenson meet with reporters***

The Vikings are making signing Hockenson to an extension a priority. They did the second they traded for him at the deadline last season.

Hockenson had 70 catches in 11 games for the Vikings last year for 648 yards and three touchdowns. Against the New York Giants in the playoffs, he had 10 catches on 10 targets for 129 yards, the second best total of his career.

Hockenson will line-up often this season with off-season acquisition Josh Oliver. The addition from Baltimore is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.