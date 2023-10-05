Vikings sign offensive tackle, add ex-Gophers QB Tanner Morgan to practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have added a player many Minnesota football fans are familiar with.

The organization announced it signed former Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan to the practice squad.

Morgan played in 51 games for the Gophers from 2017-2022, starting 47 of those and setting program records for wins by a quarterback (33) and completion percentage (62.2%) while throwing for 9,454 yards and 65 touchdowns.

He joined the Steelers after going undrafted but was released by them after the 2023 preseason.

He takes the practice squad spot of offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji, whom the Vikings signed to the active roster on Thursday.

Adeniji, a sixth-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2020, was signed to the Vikings’ practice squad at the end of August. He’s appeared in 39 games, including 15 starts, for the Bengals in his NFL career and adds more depth to the Vikings along the offensive line.