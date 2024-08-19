Vikings sign Gilmore, Hall; waive James and Vernon

The Minnesota Vikings are making roster moves following the team’s win in week two of the preseason over the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday morning, the team announced receiver Ty James and punter Seth Vernon had been waived, making way for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Justin Hall.

Gilmore is now in his 13th NFL season and has previously played for the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, as well as one-year stints with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys.

Out of the 165 games he has played in, Gilmore had started in 158 of them, where he has logged 31 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Meanwhile, Hall entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 but was released on Aug. 28 that year. He played in the UFL for the Houston Roughnecks Houston Gamblers.