Vikings agree to terms with DL and former Packer Dean Lowry

The Vikings announced an agreement on Friday afternoon with defensive lineman Dean Lowry. A source tells KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that it’s a 2-year deal worth $8.5 million with a $3 million signing bonus. Lowry could be a replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson, who departed to Cleveland in free agency.

Lowry joins the Vikings after spending the last seven seasons (2016-22) with the Green Bay Packers. Lowry was originally selected by Green Bay in the fourth-round (137th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a force 2019-2021, with his role changing a bit in 2022.

He has played in 111 games, making 80 starts and has tallied 288 total tackles, including 27 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. Lowry has also recorded 16 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble. Additionally, Lowry has appeared in eight postseason contests with five starts, recording 18 tackles (seven solo).

In 2022, Lowry played in 15 games (12 starts) and recorded 43 tackles (23 solo), five quarterback hits, a half sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and one blocked field goal.

In 2021, he had a career-high 42 quarterback pressures and five sacks.

Lowry played under Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine from 2018-20 and Vikings outside linebacker coach Mike Smith from 2019-21, when Pettine served as the Packers defensive coordinator and Smith as the Packers outside linebackers coach.

Vikings Public Relations contributed to this report