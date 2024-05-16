Vikings sign former Packers and Bears tight end Tonyan

The Minnesota Vikings have added another veteran to the tight end room, agreeing to terms with a former member of their division rivals.

Robert Tonyan officially signed with the Vikings on Thursday.

Tonyan spent five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and was a member of the Chicago Bears last season. He adds some experienced depth at the position as T.J. Hockenson continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The 30-year-old has recorded 148 catches for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns across his 85 career NFL games.

In Minnesota, he’ll reunite with Vikings Passing Game Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach Brian Angelichio, who coached Tonyan with the Packers in 2018.

1-year deal for TE Robert Tonyan with #Vikings. Had MN and Tenn. workouts recently, no others this offseason. pic.twitter.com/mG1CIbtJfr — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 16, 2024

His tour of the NFC North started as an undrafted free agent in 2017 when he signed with the Detroit Lions. However, he was cut before the season and later latched on with Green Bay.

In coordination with Tonyan’s signing, the Vikings waived rookie linebacker Donovan Manuel.