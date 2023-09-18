Source: Vikings sign OL Dalton Risner to 1-year deal

The Vikings have signed former Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner to a 1-year deal, a source confirms to KSTP Sports. Risner is a former 2nd round pick who started 62 games at left guard for the Broncos over the past 4 years. The contract will pay Risner up to $4 million.

Vikings offensive line coaches Chris Kuper and Justin Rascati know Risner well, having coached him with the Broncos from 2019 to 2021. Kuper was a guest at Risner’s wedding.

Risner visited the Vikings in early August.