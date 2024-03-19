Vikings sign defensive lineman Jonah Williams to one-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of defensive end Jonah Williams on Monday night. The one-year deal is worth $1.5 million ($350,00 guaranteed), a source tells KSTP.

Williams played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams where he played 41 regular season games and made 22 starts. Last season, Williams made 49 tackles in 17 games. He started 16 regular season game and the Rams’ playoff game against Detroit.

The Vikings had announced that Williams was making an official visit to their facilities in Eagan earlier in the day.