Vikings sign cornerback Shaquill Griffin

The Minnesota Vikings have already invested heavily in defense during free agency and now have added to the secondary.

Tuesday, the team agreed to a deal with cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin, who will turn 29 before the start of next season, has played in 89 regular-season games across his seven NFL seasons.

He was a big part of the Seattle secondary from 2017-2020, earning a Pro Bowl nod following the 2019 season, but has dealt with injuries the past couple of years. After four years with the Seahawks, he spent two years in Jacksonville before splitting last season between Houston and Carolina.

In total, he’s recorded 354 tackles, 7 interceptions, 64 passes defended and 1 sack during his career.

The former third-round pick provides more experience in Minnesota’s young cornerbacks room that is also in need of more depth, although Byron Murphy, Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth, Jr., A.J. Green III, NaJee Thompson, Jaylin Williams and Joejuan Williams are all under contract for 2024.

The terms of Griffin’s deal weren’t announced by the team.