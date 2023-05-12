Vikings sign 4 of 6 draft picks
The Minnesota Vikings have signed four of the team’s six picks from last month’s NFL Draft.
With rookie minicamp set for this weekend, Minnesota officially inked two-thirds of its draft class to their rookie deals.
Those who signed were:
- Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a third-round pick.
- Defensive back Jay Ward, a fourth-round pick.
- Defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, a fifth-round pick.
- Quarterback Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick.
That leaves just first-round pick Jordan Addison and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride as the draft picks Minnesota has yet to sign.
The next phase of the offseason program, OTA offseason workouts, is set to begin on May 22.