Vikings sign 4 of 6 draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings have signed four of the team’s six picks from last month’s NFL Draft.

With rookie minicamp set for this weekend, Minnesota officially inked two-thirds of its draft class to their rookie deals.

Those who signed were:

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a third-round pick.

Defensive back Jay Ward, a fourth-round pick.

Defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, a fifth-round pick.

Quarterback Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick.

That leaves just first-round pick Jordan Addison and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride as the draft picks Minnesota has yet to sign.

The next phase of the offseason program, OTA offseason workouts, is set to begin on May 22.