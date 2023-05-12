Vikings sign 4 of 6 draft picks

By KSTP

The Minnesota Vikings have signed four of the team’s six picks from last month’s NFL Draft.

With rookie minicamp set for this weekend, Minnesota officially inked two-thirds of its draft class to their rookie deals.

Those who signed were:

  • Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a third-round pick.
  • Defensive back Jay Ward, a fourth-round pick.
  • Defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, a fifth-round pick.
  • Quarterback Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick.

That leaves just first-round pick Jordan Addison and seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride as the draft picks Minnesota has yet to sign.

The next phase of the offseason program, OTA offseason workouts, is set to begin on May 22.