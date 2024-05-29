Veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin happy to playing for Vikings

The Vikings signed veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin in March, and Wednesday after their organized team activity was our first chance to chat with him.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Griffin***

He was a big part of the Seattle secondary from 2017-2020, earning a Pro Bowl nod following the 2019 season, but has dealt with injuries the past couple of years. After four years with the Seahawks, he spent two years in Jacksonville before splitting last season between Houston and Carolina.

In total, he’s recorded 354 tackles, 7 interceptions, 64 passes defended and 1 sack during his career.

The former third-round pick provides more experience in Minnesota’s young cornerbacks room that is also in need of more depth, although Byron Murphy, Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth, Jr., A.J. Green III, NaJee Thompson, and Jaylin Williams are all under contract for 2024.